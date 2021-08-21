EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Position Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.74% of EverQuote worth $44,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market cap of $529.64 million, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $32,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,431 shares of company stock worth $1,231,393 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

