Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Up 15.2% in July

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,766. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Shares of AQUA opened at $38.51 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

