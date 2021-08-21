Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 353 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,418.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock worth $25,224,853 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $600.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.85 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $564.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

