Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 400 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 89.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total value of $2,038,614.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,613,341.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $233.59 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

