Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WWE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $48.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

