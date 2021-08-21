Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.17% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 176,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $653.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EGRX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.