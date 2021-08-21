Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 37,239 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,239 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sirius XM by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,925,000 after buying an additional 522,245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after buying an additional 709,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,510,000 after buying an additional 127,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 216.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after buying an additional 4,167,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

