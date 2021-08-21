Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 437.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

HTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

