Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exelon traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 3962293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.