eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 12,500 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $535,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $445,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.49. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

