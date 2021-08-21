extraDNA (XDNA) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. extraDNA has a total market cap of $609,271.95 and approximately $389,083.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,022.39 or 0.99983626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.09 or 0.00946528 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.51 or 0.00488498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.00360205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006248 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00071689 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004556 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA's total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

