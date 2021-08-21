Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

XOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,918,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,973,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

