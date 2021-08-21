EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) PT Lowered to $9.50

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $10.75 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:EYEG opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

