Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 320,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

