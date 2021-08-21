Fairfield Bush & CO. Decreases Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 396.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123 in the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GMED opened at $77.86 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

