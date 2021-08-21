Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $20.75.

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

