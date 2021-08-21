Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Cowen

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.85.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,574 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,225,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.