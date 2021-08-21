Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Down 6.1%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $38.95. Approximately 25,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,212,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.03.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

