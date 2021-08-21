Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0276 on Major Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $27,876.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

