Ferguson (LON:FERG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10,125.39

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £101.25 ($132.29) and traded as low as GBX 9,988 ($130.49). Ferguson shares last traded at £101.60 ($132.74), with a volume of 314,976 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,320 ($121.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.59 billion and a PE ratio of 33.14.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

