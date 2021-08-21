Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.93.

FIS stock opened at $129.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

