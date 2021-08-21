Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 4,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 6,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.