Filecoin (FIL) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $73.85 or 0.00150595 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.27 billion and approximately $657.61 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00131918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.86 or 0.99985805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.12 or 0.00913867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.17 or 0.06654659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.28 or 0.00669464 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 98,498,985 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

