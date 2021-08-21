Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian L. Libman acquired 25,287 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $130,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Johan Gericke acquired 10,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

