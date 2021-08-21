Financial Contrast: The Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

The Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get The Pulse Network alerts:

This table compares The Pulse Network and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eGain $72.73 million 4.57 $7.21 million $0.24 44.54

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than The Pulse Network.

Profitability

This table compares The Pulse Network and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A eGain 9.16% 18.37% 7.67%

Volatility and Risk

The Pulse Network has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Pulse Network and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60

eGain has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.01%. Given eGain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eGain is more favorable than The Pulse Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 90.9% of The Pulse Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eGain beats The Pulse Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Pulse Network Company Profile

The Pulse Network, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based platform focused on content marketing and event solutions. It also develops and operate online games for social networking websites. It operates through the ICTG Platform and Pulse Network Platform segments. The ICTG Platform segment is a software marketing tools. The Pulse Network Platform segment manages and support client events or conferences. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for The Pulse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pulse Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.