First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.29. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,946,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 170,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.