First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) vs. Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Financial Review

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Burning Rock Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million 31.29 -$62.41 million ($1.05) -18.78

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Burning Rock Biotech.

Risk & Volatility

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -2.12, indicating that its share price is 312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Burning Rock Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Burning Rock Biotech has a consensus target price of $39.94, suggesting a potential upside of 102.54%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A Burning Rock Biotech -112.99% -21.52% -19.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats Burning Rock Biotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of non-physician-owned medical centers. It operates through the following segments: FCID Medical, Inc., CCSC Holdings, Inc., and The B.A.C.K Center. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

