First Personal Financial Services Acquires 166 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $107.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.38. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

