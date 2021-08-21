First Personal Financial Services Buys 4,777 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 99.2% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 72,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. 10,645,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,554,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.