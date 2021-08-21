First Personal Financial Services Buys Shares of 4,320 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.06. 860,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $308.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

