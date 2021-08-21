First Personal Financial Services Has $5.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $188.37. 88,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,662. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.90. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

