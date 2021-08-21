First Personal Financial Services Sells 34 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $30.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. 778,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,644.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

