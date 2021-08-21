First Personal Financial Services Sells 818 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 2.8% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 636,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,672,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.67. 213,347 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84.

