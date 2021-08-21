First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.76 and last traded at $45.96. Approximately 1,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.41.

