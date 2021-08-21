First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 85.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884,855 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $92,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $48.31 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $49.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02.

