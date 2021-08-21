Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 227 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

NYSE:APD opened at $267.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

