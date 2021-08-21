Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.44 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

