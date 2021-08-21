Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $430,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $332.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $333.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.