Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $402,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 151,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 266,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 55,042 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881,715 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

