Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,389,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.00. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

