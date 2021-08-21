Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

