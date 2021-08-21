Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,281,500.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $533,711.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $179.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.09. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.48 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.98 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Five9 by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Five9 by 480.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Five9 by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

