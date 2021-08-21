Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

