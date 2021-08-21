Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $6.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGC opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.38. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

