Fluent Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,127 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,127 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.37. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

