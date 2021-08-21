Fluent Financial LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 110,368 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,514. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

