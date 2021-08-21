Fluent Financial LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 3.1% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

