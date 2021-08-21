Fluent Financial LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after buying an additional 678,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,282,000 after buying an additional 561,761 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.71. 1,881,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72.

