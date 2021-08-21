Footasylum (LON:FOOT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $82.09

Footasylum PLC (LON:FOOT)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.09 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($1.06). Footasylum shares last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.60 million and a PE ratio of -21.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.09.

Footasylum Company Profile (LON:FOOT)

Footasylum plc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells fashion streetwear and sportswear for men, women, and kids under approximately 300 brands, such as Nike, Adidas, Prè London, Society Sport, and Gym King; and owns brands comprising Kings Will Dream, Condemned Nation, Alessandro Zavetti, and Zavetti Sport, as well as retail brands, including Footasylum, Drome, and SEVEN.

