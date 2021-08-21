Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,058. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $297.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $309.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

